Manchester United keen on signing former PSG star to bolster attack - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and current Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby.

According to the Daily Mail, Diaby, who can operate on either flank, has emerged as a target for the Red Devils ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Frenchman has also been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The report added that bolstering the wings is not one of Manchester United's priorities for this summer. However, Jadon Sancho's lack of form and the relative inexperience of options like Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri could see the club make a move for Diaby.

Sancho contributed just seven goals and three assists in 41 games across competitions during the 2022-23 season. Garnacho and Pellistri are aged 18 and 21 respectively, while the returning Amad Diallo is only 20.

Diaby, 23, joined Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 after rising through the ranks at PSG, joining their first team in 2018. Diaby played 34 times for the Parisians in the 2018-19 campaign, but only 13 of them were starts, contributing an admirable four goals and seven assists

Moving to Germany has paid rich dividends for the reported Manchester United target. Diaby has played 172 times for Leverkusen since joining them on a contract running till 2025, bagging 49 goals and 48 assists.

He enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season, recording nine goals and as many assists in 33 Bundesliga games. The forward also averaged 1.8 key passes, 1.5 dribbles and a passing accuracy of 79%.

Diaby has also won ten caps for France and was part of the squad that won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Manchester United interested in Jeremie Frimpong

Moussa Diaby is not the only Bayer Leverkusen player to have been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are also interested in Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Romano provided the update on Twitter:

"Jeremie Frimpong remains one to watch this summer as his agent met with Barcelona, Bayern and Man United almost two months ago. Bayer Leverkusen hope to keep him but they're aware of big clubs interest."

Frimpong, who was notably part of Manchester City's youth teams, was excellent for Leverkusen this term, recording nine goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions. Together with Diaby, the right-back helped the German outfit qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League by finishing sixth in the Bundesliga.

Frimpong, 22, is also contracted to Leverkusen till 2025, having arrived from Celtic in the 2021 winter transfer window.

