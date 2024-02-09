Manchester United keen on signing midfielder who was linked with Liverpool last summer - Reports 

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Manchester United are interested in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2023.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group recently acquired minority stakes in the Red Devils. INEOS are also the owners of Ligue 1 side Nice. Hence, there could be transfers happening between the two clubs.

Centre-back Jean-Clair Tobido is already on United's radar. Thuram has now also emerged as a target for Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United already have the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, young Kobbie Mainoo, and more in their ranks. However, Sofyan Amrabat's loan move from Fiorentina is not expected to become permanent.

Casemiro has also failed to show the level of consistency he did at Real Madrid and has been dealing with injury issues. He's made just 15 appearances across competitions this season, registering four goals and two assists. Christian Eriksen has been linked with exit talks as well. Hence, central midfielder Thuram could be a great addition to Ten Hag's side.

Thuram is the son of the legendary Lilian Thuram and the brother of Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram. The 22-year-old is also a top midfielder in his own right. Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Thuram last summer.

The midfielder has made 15 appearances for Nice this season. He has also won one cap for France's senior team and Transfermarkt values the player at an estimated €40 million.

Christoph Freund doesn't intend to leave Bayern Munich amidst interest from Manchester United and Liverpool- Reports

Manchester United are looking to rebuild their footballing structure after INEOS acquired minority stakes. One of the club's primary agendas is to appoint a new sporting director.

Apart from the likes of Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell, Bayern Munich's Christoph Freund is also on their radar. Journalist Christian Falk has reported that Liverpool are also keen on Freund but the Austrian is unlikely to leave his role at Bayern.

Falk wrote for Caught Offside:

“It is said that Manchester United and perhaps also Liverpool FC have their eye on Christoph Freund in their search for a new sporting director.”

Falk added that Freund had previously rejected an offer from Chelsea. He added that the Austrian is happy to work at a club of Bayern's size and stay close to his family. He reported:

“For all English people who can’t estimate the distance between Munich and Salzburg: it’s an hour and a half on the highway. Freund’s family continues to live in Salzburg. Freund is happy that his job is at a top international club and yet not far from his family. That’s why he’s not interested in the current speculation from England.”

Judging by Falk's report, both United and the Reds will have to look elsewhere for a new sporting director.