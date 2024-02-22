Manchester United keen on signing new forward in the summer despite Rasmus Hojlund's recent form - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to add another striker to their ranks in the summer despite Rasmus Hojlund's exceptional form of late. As reported by MUFC MPB, via Rob Dawson, the Red Devils are looking to bring a new attacker to ease the burden off the young Dane's shoulders.

Rasmus Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in the summer for a fee rising to £72 million. However, the 21-year-old could not hit the ground running at Old Trafford. He failed to find the back of the net in domestic competitions in his first 14 Premier League appearances.

The Dane has, however, been in exceptional form since then having scored seven goals and provided two assists in his last six league outings. He also finished as the top scorer for United in the Champions League group stages with five goals in six games.

The Red Devils are sixth in the table right now and find themselves just five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and three points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa. However, they have scored just 35 goals in 25 games and have a goal difference, which might explain the hunt for another striker.

Former Liverpool star claims Manchester United have a better number 10 than Bruno Fernandes

Former Liverpool midfielder turned television pundit Don Hutchinson has claimed that Scott McTominay is better than Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 role. The Manchester United skipper hasn't been at his best this season, having contributed just seven goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across competitions.

Hutchinson said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Bruno I think is the one where I’m waiting for Bruno to fire. I think Scott McTominay, in my opinion, is the better number 10. I stand by that. When he plays for himself he has great ability, he can have great ability. But when he’s in a framework in a team as a number 10, he’s the one I’m waiting for, can you start doing it, because when he does, he can be a threat."

Bruno Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP in 2020 in a reported £67.6 million deal. The Portugal international has 71 goals and 61 assists in 218 games for the Red Devils.

Scott Mctominay, on the other hand, has made 238 appearances for the Red Devils, having come through the club's youth ranks. He has 27 goals and seven assists to his name so far.

Mctominay was deemed surplus to requirements last summer and heavily linked with a move away. The Scotland international has, however, has been quite crucial for Manchester United this season having contributed with eight goals and two assists in 29 games in his new box-to-box role.