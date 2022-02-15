Manchester United leapfrogs Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign Premier League star: Reports

If the latest reports are to be believed, Manchester United seem to have overtaken Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger's future is one of the hottest topics of discussion in Europe at the moment as he enters the final few months of his contract with the current Champions League holders. This has alerted some of the elite clubs who are vying for the signature of the German star on a free transfer.

Tottenham were among the teams interested in acquiring the services of Rudiger, with the London side being linked with a move for the defender last summer. However, it seems like Manchester United have leapfrogged them in the race to snap up the Champions League winner.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are currently ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign the Chelsea defender. Bayern Munich and PSG are also keeping a close watch on the situation.

This will come as a blow to Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who was keen to be reunited with Rudiger after working with him at Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger could prove to be a smart bit of business for Manchester United

With Rudiger entering the final months of his current contract with Chelsea, the German defender could prove to be a big signing for Manchester United if they can successfully close the deal.

The woes of The Red Devils have been well documented this season with club captain Harry Maguire hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

The English defender has been slammed for his recent displays against Burnley and Southampton. Many fans believe Maguire has failed to live up to expectations and shouldn't be a regular starter for the club.

On the contrary, Rudiger has been one of the star players for Chelsea this campaign and has been a vital part of Thomas Tuchel's backline.

The German defender has made 23 appearances in the Premier League and has scored two goals during that time. Rudiger also has a pass success percentage of 87.1, which is higher than Maguire's 85.6. He has also registered 1.2 shots per game this season in the Premier League.

With the futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones also being uncertain, and Maguire's form dwindling, the Chelsea defender could be a valuable addition to Manchester United's backline as they look to find an ideal partner for Raphael Varane.

