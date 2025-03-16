Manchester United looking to take advantage of €75 million clause as they look to beat Chelsea and Arsenal to star signing - Reports

Manchester United are working to pip Chelsea and Arsenal to the services of Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini. The Nigerian striker left Napoli last summer to join Galatasaray on loan.

Osimhen has been on fire for the Turkish side this season, registering 26 goals and five assists from 30 games across competitions. The Red Devils are keeping him under close watch as they aim to address their goalscoring woes this summer.

Manchester United have managed just 34 goals from 28 games in the Premier League this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to convince. Ceccarin has now claimed that the Red Devils are planning to take advantage of Osimhen's €75m release clause that is only valid for clubs outside Italy.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the journalist added that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in the race as well.

"Osimhen has a lot of market and above all he is very popular in the Premier League. He has a release clause that is only valid for abroad of €75m. Manchester United are ready to change their attacking sector again and the Nigerian is considered an ideal reinforcement," said Ceccarini.

He concluded:

“Arsenal are also interested in him, having also had Kean and Vlahovic in their sights for some time. Paris Saint Germain remains in the background, having made a decisive move immediately after the Scudetto but without being able to finalise the deal."

Ceccarin also named Juventus as an interested party, although economic issues could hinder a possible deal.

Are Manchester United battling Arsenal in the race for a LaLiga forward this summer?

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, according to Caught Offside. The Spaniard is also a long-term target for Arsenal, while Barcelona have been hot on his heels for a while as well.

Williams was outstanding for club and country last season, winning the Copa del Rey and Euro 2024. While he hasn't hit the same heights this season, the player's stock remains high.

The Red Devils are planning on attacking reinforcements this summer following an underwhelming campaign so far. Manchester United are likely to cash in on Marcus Rashford and Antony this summer, while Alejandro Garnacho's future also remains uncertain.

Ruben Amorim apparently wants to rope in Williams to upgrade his attack. Arsenal and Chelsea remain in the race, but the Red Devils are fast emerging as favorites for the 22-year-old.

