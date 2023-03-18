Manchester United make decision on Erik ten Hag's contract situation amid takeover talks - Reports

Regardless of who owns Manchester United in the coming seasons, Erik ten Hag is expected to be handed an extension to his contract.

The Dutchman took over at Old Trafford in the summer and has since had a notable impact in transforming the Red Devils into a force to be reckoned with yet again.

Ten Hag penned a three-year deal with an option to extend it for another year. He has taken charge of United in 45 matches, winning 32, drawing six and losing seven of those.

Sit Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim Hamad bin Al-Thani are the favorites to buy Manchester United from their current owners - the Glazer family.

Regardless of the future owner, Ten Hag is expected to be at the wheel at Old Trafford, according to a report in the Mirror. He seems to be building a long-term project with the Premier League giants. Ten Hag has already signed players of his preference, like Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and others.

Manchester United attacker Wout Weghorst speaks about the team's ambitions

Manchester United's progress this season has been undeniable. The Red Devils have already won the Carabao Cup and are also in the running to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, having reached the last eight of both tournaments.

United are also third in the Premier League standings and are in a comfortable position to clinch Champions League qualification for next season. They currently have 50 points from 26 games, two more than fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

As United prepare to take on Fulham in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday (March 19), Dutch striker Wout Weghorst outlined the team's ambition to win more trophies this season.

The Burnley loanee said (via United's official website):

“Of course, we want to be there, The match against Newcastle [Carabao Cup final] at Wembley was a great experience - a lovely atmosphere in the stadium - it has something special. But, like I said, that’s what we want. We want to win trophies. The one we have now just showed us that we can do it again; we are all hungry for more, all of us."

Speaking about the FA Cup, the Dutch striker said:

“The FA Cup is definitely in our head to go to Wembley again, and not only play in the semi and the final, but to win it.”

Since joining Manchester United on loan in January, Weghorst has scored two goals and has provided two assists in 17 appearances for the Red Devils.

Poll : 0 votes