Manchester United make final decision on Erik ten Hag’s future after end of season review: Reports

Manchester United look set to part ways with manager Erik ten Hag following an end-of-season review. This comes just days after the Red Devils won the FA Cup title after defeating cross-town rivals Manchester City 2-1.

Ten Hag oversaw the club's worst campaign in the Premier League, as United finished eighth in the league table with only 60 points from 38 games. It also saw them fail to qualify for European football, although the FA Cup victory helped them qualify for the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Yet, neither of these achievements may be enough to keep Ten Hag in the job, as the club are rumored to let the Dutchman leave. Speculation had been rife even before the FA Cup final that Ten Hag will be sacked regardless of their result on Saturday in the Wembley showpiece.

Daily Mail's chief football reporter Sami Mokbel reports that Kieran McKenna is being eyed by the club right now, as they look to part ways with current manager Ten Hag.

The former Ajax manager came in with a lot of promise, given his accomplishments with the Amsterdam outfit. He even went some way in justifying his appointment, as United won the Carabao Cup, finished as FA Cup runners-up, and secured a top-four league finish during his first season.

Better things were expected of him in his second year but United fell way short of them. They were knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League and conceded their Carabao Cup title after bowing out in the fourth round. On the league front, the club endured their worst campaign of the Premier League era.

Manchester United will now look for their sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Manchester United could be relegated to Europa Conference League

Despite winning the FA Cup, Manchester United could be relegated from the UEFA Europa League to UEFA Europa Conference League. Reports suggest this could be down to new owner Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's links with French club OGC Nice.

Sir Ratcliffe had completed an £88.77 million purchase of the Eaglets back in 2019 and Ineos now reportedly plans to invest £245 million into the club, which will see their ownership beyond 30 percent.

This would go against UEFA's rules, and United would be relegated to the Conference League instead, owing to Nice's higher league finish in Ligue 1. It would see the Red Devils join Chelsea in the competition, with the Blues sealing qualification with a sixth-place finish.