Manchester United make move to sign Premier League midfielder – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly approached Everton over a potential transfer for Amadou Onana in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League return next month. They have signed four players for a combined sum of close to £180 million, namely Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Jonny Evans.

Manchester United have been on the hunt for a new first-team midfielder since the end of last season. They have also sold Fred to Fenerbahce for around £13 million earlier this summer to make enough room.

According to The Guardian, Erik ten Hag's outfit have identified Onana as an ideal addition to their midfield ranks this summer. They are keen to sign the Belgian due to his physicality at the centre of the park.

However, Everton are hesitant to let go of Onana, who arrived from LOSC Lille for £33 million last summer, this month. They have reportedly insisted that they are not under financial pressure to sell the defensive midfielder, who is said to be valued in the region of £50 million.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are adamant to maintain their pursuit of the Hoffenheim academy graduate as they regard him as more than a destroyer. They have also been impressed with the player's on-the-ball ability and passing acumen in the recent past.

Onana could prove to be an astute signing for the Red Devils if he secures a permanent move. He would emerge as a rotational option for the likes of Casemiro and Mason Mount.

The 21-year-old scored one goal and provided two assists in 36 games across all competitions for Everton over the past year.

Manchester United could offload midfielder

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are actively pushing to cash in on Scott McTominay in the final two weeks of the window. They have slapped a £45 million price tag on their academy graduate after West Ham United had an initial £30 million bid rejected.

McTominay, 26, has emerged as a potential summer sale as he has struggled to impress Erik ten Hag so far. He started just 16 of his 39 matches past campaign, registering three assists and one assist.

Should the 39-cap Scotland international join the Hammers in the near future, he would emerge as a crucial starter for them. He would ideally partner Edson Alvarez or Tomas Soucek in a midfield double pivot.