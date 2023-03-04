Manchester United and Manchester City interested in signing Barcelona star for €40 million - Reports

Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha for €40 million in the summer, as reported by El Nacional.

As reported by the Spanish outlet, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta could consider selling the Brazil international in the summer amid interest from across Europe.

According to the report, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur could all be happy to break the bank to land the former Leeds United forward.

Raphinha hasn't quite been able to live up to his massive price tag following his £55 million switch from Leeds United to Barcelona in the summer.

The Brazilian has struggled to impress on a weekly basis even though he has showcased his quality on an occasional basis.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez, however, has shown complete faith and patience in the fleet-footed winger despite his inconsistent showings.

The former Rennes star has seen his form improve over the past couple of months but Joan Laporta is far from convinced.

It has been claimed that the Barcelona president could be ready to cash in on the forward for a figure of €40 million, which would be a substantial loss.

Raphinha has no shortage of suitors across the continent with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur all thought to be monitoring his situation.

Prior to his move to Barca, Raphinha enjoyed two impressive seasons on the books of Leeds United.

The 26-year-old was strongly linked with clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea before his move to Camp Nou.

Apart from Raphinha, Laporta is also considering parting ways with the duo of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, who have both struggled this season.

Manchester United is willing to offer €100m to sign Barcelona attacker

Manchester United is reportedly willing to sign Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati for a figure of €100 million.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, The Blaugrana are reportedly ready to offload the youngster to solve the club's ongoing financial crisis.

The report suggests that Barcelona has slapped a price tag of €100 million on Wonderkid, formerly considered untouchable at the club.

The Spaniard was once tipped to become Lionel Messi's heir but has seen his progress hindered by persistent injury problems.

Erik ten Hag's side is thought to be happy to break the bank to sign the talented winger and could be prepared to make a €100 million offer.

