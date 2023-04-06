Manchester United midfielder wanted by former club ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Ajax are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek in the summer.

The Dutchman came up through Ajax's youth academy and represented the senior team 175 times before his move to Old Trafford in 2020. He scored 41 goals and provided 34 assists in that time.

Since his move to the Red Devils, Van de Beek has made only 60 appearances for Manchester United. His campaign this term has been plagued by injuries. The midfielder made only 10 appearances and is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

According to Football Insider, Ajax want to bring the Dutchman back to the Johan Cryuff Arena.

Van de Beek, who earns £120,000 per week, is contracted with the Red Devils until 2025. However, Ajax's interest in re-signing the player might cut his tenure short. Apart from the Eredivisie side, Inter Milan are also interested in Van de Beek.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on his side's dropping standards

Manchester United lost their most recent game to Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James' Park on April 2. They are currently fifth in the Premier League table.

A few weeks ago, it looked like the Red Devils are destined for a top-four finish. The situation, however, has changed drastically as they are winless in their previous three league games.

Ten Hag reacted to the matter, telling the media (via United's official website):

“Of course. And you have to match certain standards. In the seasons, it doesn’t go only one way up, you will have fluctuations. But, you have to know why you are where you are and what brings that position. That was about determination, that was about passion, that was about desire."

He added:

"So, I have missed it. When you are a strong opponent who plays above the levels, and many teams play against Manchester United above their levels, then you get killed. We had that experience on Sunday.”

When further asked about whether winning the Carabao Cup brought a sense of complacency to the team, Ten Hag said:

“I don’t think so but we had a tough programme. Now they have had their rest. It’s unacceptable and I don’t accept it. So we are now in the final stage of the season so you have to be mentally and physically fit and that’s the responsibility everyone in the team has to take, then stick together, stick to the plan no matter what.”

United are set to face Brentford at home on Wednesday (April 5) in a Premier League showdown.

