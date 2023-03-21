Manchester United monitoring Liverpool linked forward as Red Devils consider summer move: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are monitoring Liverpool-linked youngster Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

A fantastic dribbler with the ball on his feet, Mitoma has scored nine goals and has provided six assists in 27 matches across competitions for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Sun Sports journalist Jack Rosser claims that United are looking to reinforce their attack in the summer and have taken interest in the player. The Reds, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move for the tricky attacker.

Brighton chief Paul Barber had previously said on the Beautiful Game podcast:

"He's another player that no doubt is going to be in the spotlight again come the next transfer window, but we're ready for that and we understand that. We just hope he can have another second half to the season in the way that he has started it."

Considering Mitoma was signed for €2.7 million, he has been a fantastic piece of business for Brighton. Roberto De Zerbi will rely heavily on the player when the Seagulls face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month.

Tim Sherwood tipped Manchester United target Kaoru Mitoma to join Liverpool

Kaoru Mitoma is bound to have suitors in the summer transfer market. While Manchester United could be one of them, Tim Sherwood had previously tipped the player to join the Merseyside club.

Sherwood said (via Liverpool Echo):

“He has got everything. He has got all types of goals in him. He runs with the ball, he takes players on. He really commits defenders. He knows when to play safe. He has got the whole package, this boy, and you know by looking at him that he has got a fantastic attitude to the game. He is relishing playing in the best league in the world, which is the Premier League. Liverpool? Next season, son.”

For now, Mitoma will remain focused for the rest of the campaign with Brighton. However, a move to a bigger club might well be on the cards for the Japanese star next season.

