Manchester United must pay €30 million to sign 24-year-old French midfielder: Reports

Reports from Fichajes.net have revealed Manchester United's interest in acquiring the services of 24-year-old French midfielder Youssouf Fofana. The Red Devils, seeking to fortify their midfield lineup, will reportedly need to invest €30 million for this defensive midfielder.

Fofana's tenure at Monaco has been marked by consistent performances, making him a cornerstone of their squad since 2020. His potential transfer to Manchester United could serve as a significant boost to the English giants' midfield, which has seen underwhelming performances this season.

The club's main defensive midfielder Casemiro has struggled with injuries so far and the former Real Madrid destroyer is in the twilight of his career.

With his robust physicality and defensive prowess, Fofana's valuation at €30 million appears to be a remarkable investment for a young defensive anchor. However, Manchester United are not alone in their pursuit, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also in the fray.

With 12 appearances for Monaco this season, Fofana has contributed three assists. His international duty with France was highlighted by a goal and an assist in a 14-0 rout of Gibraltar.

Marcus Rashford's rapid recovery a relief for Manchester United

Manchester United have received a significant morale boost with Marcus Rashford's swift return to action during England's recent 1-1 stalemate with North Macedonia. This development comes as a relief, especially considering the worries surrounding Rashford's injury sustained in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.

The incident that sparked concern occurred when Rashford, after a clash with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, had to be substituted off, making way for Cole Palmer.

Following the match, England manager Gareth Southgate downplayed the severity of the situation and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We just thought given the nature of the collision it was a chance to get Cole into the game. I haven’t assessed too much but I think he was okay when he came off."

In a reassuring turn of events, Rashford was deemed fit enough to be included in the squad for the subsequent qualifier in Macedonia. He made an appearance off the bench in the closing minutes of the match, signaling a promising recovery.

England's encounter with Macedonia saw them level the score through an own goal by Jani Atanasov after North Macedonia took the lead from Enis Bardhi's penalty. Rashford's brief six-minute participation is a positive sign for United, alleviating concerns over his fitness as crucial club fixtures loom ahead.