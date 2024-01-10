Manchester United offer Facundo Pellistri in swap deal to sign midfielder with £69m release clause: Reports 

According to The Sun, Manchester United have offered Facundo Pellistri as part of a swap deal to sign Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP.

The 24-year-old Denmark international has a release clause of £69 million in his contract with the Portuguese club. Sporting have reportedly rejected United's offer and insist on the Red Devils triggering the release clause.

United's scouts have already watched Hjulmand live in action six times this season, both in the Liga Portugal and the Europa League. Since completing a summer move from Lecce to Sporting, Hjulmand has made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

This is not the first time Hjulmand has been linked with a move to the Premier League as Southampton showed interest in the player during his stint with Lecce.

Manchester United, though, are looking to use Christian Eriksen as an influence to lure Hjulmand to Old Trafford. The two players are teammates for Denmark's national team and Eriksen is considered a mentor for the youngster. United also have Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund in their ranks.

Pellistri, meanwhile, has struggled to cement a spot in the Red Devils' first team. Despite Jadon Sancho's continued hiatus and Antony's lackluster form, Pellistri hasn't been able to make a prominent impact.

The Uruguayan has made 14 appearances for the senior team this term, providing only one assist. He has failed to score a goal for United's first team despite representing the club 24 times.

The Red Devils' summer signings Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, as well as Brazilian stalwart Casemiro, have struggled for form this term. As a result, Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new midfielder and the club have identified Hjulmand as an option.

The defensive midfielder is contracted with Sporting CP until the end of the 2027-28 season and United might have to pay his release clause to complete a move.

What is next for Manchester United?

Fresh off a 2-0 FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, Manchester United are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League home clash on January 14.

While the team won their most recent game, Manchester United's Premier League form is far from impressive. They have won only one out of their last five matches, losing three.

Ten Hag's side are currently eighth in the league table with 31 points from 20 games. Spurs, on the other hand, are fifth with 39 points from 20 matches. They have won four out of their last five league games, losing the other.