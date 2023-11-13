Manchester United plan for next signing leaks online, Red Devils superstar set to be sold: Reports 

According to Portuguese outlet Correira da Manha, Manchester United are looking to sign Sporting CP prospect Goncalo Inacio. The report added that Raphael Varane could be sold to complete a deal for Inacio.

The Red Devils have struggled for form this season and are currently sixth in the Premier League with 21 points from 12 games. They sit rock bottom in Group A of the UEFA Champions League with three points from four games.

Overall, Erik ten Hag's side have been underwhelming but have managed to grind out results in the league. With INEOS billionaire, Britain's richest man, Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire stakes at the club, United are expected to be active in the transfer market.

As per the aforementioned report, Inacio is on the Old Trafford club's radar. The 22-year-old Portugal international has made 17 appearances for Sporting across competitions this season, helping the team keep four clean sheets.

He has so far made 139 appearances for the Liga Portugal side and is contracted until the end of the 2026-27 season. According to Transfermarkt, Inacio has an estimated market value of €30 million.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to pay €39 million as a base fee for Inacio, with €15 million in bonus and add-ons. The 20-time English top-flight champions could look to sell 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Raphael Varane in the process.

How has Raphael Varane fared for Manchester United this season?

Raphael Varane has so far made 12 appearances for Manchester United across competitions this season, helping the team keep six clean sheets. The 30-year-old has also scored one goal this term.

Varane, though, has started only seven of his 12 appearances. The Frenchman, who has already retired from international football, has struggled with fitness issues as well.

Since €40 million move from Real Madrid in 2021, Varane has made 75 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring twice and setting up one goal. He was an indispensable part of the team's defense alongside Lisandro Martinez last season.

Varane's position as an undisputed starter, however, has changed this season. He has started only one of United's last three matches. His current deal runs until the end of the 2024-25 campaign and Transfermarkt values the player at €35 million.