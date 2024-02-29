Manchester United prepared to offload 22-year-old attacker this summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to permanently part ways with attacker Facundo Pellistri in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Pellistri, who is currently out on a short-term loan at La Liga outfit Granada, moved to the Red Devils in a £9 million deal from Penarol in 2020. He has contributed two assists in 24 appearances for the club so far.

Now, according to Football Insider, Manchester United are willing to cash in on the Uruguayan after his return from Granada. They are said to be keen to listen to bids over £9 million to make a profit on the star.

Pellistri, who has registered a goal and an assist in three matches for Granada this season, could receive bids from La Liga teams this summer. He was reportedly on Villarreal's and Sevilla's radars this January.

Should Erik ten Hag's side offload the right-footed winger, they would still have the likes of Amad Diallo and Omari Forson to rely on. They have Marcus Rashford and Antony as their seasoned wide operators now.

Roy Keane offers prediction for Manchester United's upcoming clash against rivals City

Speaking to ITV, Roy Keane stated that Manchester City have an upper hand over Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday. He said (h/t OneFootball):

"You'd have to fancy City and United had a poor result last weekend. Recently, United have been very easy to play against. If United keep giving up the sort of chances they have in the last month, then City will punish them. Hopefully, a good United will show up and put in a good performance but they'll certainly be up against it."

Explaining why a visit to City will be tough for United, Keane added:

"You look at what they've done over the last few years and the players and the manager, now with the big games coming up – United at the weekend – the top players smell it and know it's big stuff. These players have done it before and Pep [Guardiola] is used to it."

Manchester United, who lost 2-1 to Fulham in their last Premier League match, are sixth in the 2023-24 standings with 44 points from 26 outings. City, meanwhile, are second with 59 points from 26 matches.

As for the head-to-head record, the Red Devils have recorded two victories and six losses in their last nine games against the Cityzens.