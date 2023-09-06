Manchester United under pressure to drop Antony after domestic abuse charges - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly facing pressure from various domestic abuse charities to drop Antony from their squad.

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, the Red Devils were on the receiving end of criticism from multiple charity organizations on Tuesday, September 5. This was notably the day United submitted their squad for this season's UEFA Champions League, which includes Antony.

The pressure comes after the Brazilian's former girlfriend Andrea Cavallin filed assault allegations against him. Cavallin claimed that Antony allegedly subjected her to physical attacks between June 2022 and May this year while she was pregnant.

Ducker's report outlined a statement by an organization named Women's Aid that seemingly called out Manchester United regarding the situation. The statement read:

“Domestic abuse is prevalent in our society and all employers, including football clubs, need clear policies and procedures about what to do when allegations are made against an employee."

“When the alleged perpetrator is a high-profile footballer, we know from survivors of domestic abuse that has an impact on both football fans and wider society, who see them playing and celebrated on the pitch as a sign that the allegations are not being taken seriously by the club.

“Safeguarding is vital in these cases, to ensure the safety of everyone involved while proceedings are ongoing," it added further.

Both the Sau Paulo Civil Police and Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating Cavallin's claims on Antony. The forward, 23, has already been dropped by Brazil for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Manchester United were previously criticized for their handling of the well-documented Mason Greenwood situation. They were reportedly set to bring him back into their squad before the start of this season, but chose not to due to backlash from fans.

This in turn led to Greenwood being loaned out to La Liga side Getafe for the 2023-24 campaign, which means he is still on the club's account books.

Manchester United's Antony releases statement on ongoing domestic abuse allegations

Antony released a statement on Tuesday after news broke that both the Sau Paulo Civil Police and Greater Manchester Police were investigating Cavallin's claims. He stated that his relationship with his ex-girlfriend had its rough periods, but denied allegations of him engaging in any physical violence.

The Manchester United forward wrote (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"I can say with confidence that accusations are false and that the evidence already produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made. My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression."

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence," he added.

Brazilian news outlet UOL reported late on Tuesday that United were analyzing the situation. The report added that the Red Devils could suspend Antony, who has started all four of their Premier League matches this season, until the police investigation concludes.

This is notably what they did with Greenwood, who continued to receive his salary despite being suspended.