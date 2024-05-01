Manchester United ready to sack Erik ten Hag as they view 50-year-old manager who left Premier League in 2022 as replacement: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to fire Erik ten Hag with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel lined up as a replacement at the end of the ongoing term.

Ten Hag, who guided United to the EFL Cup and a third-placed finish in the league last season, has been under fire for the Red Devils' poor performances of late. The Dutchman has won 23 of his 47 games so far this campaign, losing a whopping 17 games along the way.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Ten Hag is believed to be aware that his time is up at Old Trafford with United set to miss out on a top-four berth this season. Meanwhile, Tuchel has recently been earmarked as the ex-Ajax and Utrecht boss' replacement by the club's top brass.

Expand Tweet

Tuchel, who failed to help Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title this season, has established himself as one of the top managers in the world in the last decade. He has lifted 11 trophies in his career so far.

Manchester United legend opens up on his admiration for club target Thomas Tuchel

Speaking on beINSPORTS, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel revealed that he is a fan of Thomas Tuchel amid reports of him joining the Old Trafford club. He said (h/t Mirror):

"I like him. I have had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple of times. His football knowledge is fantastic. I think he has been a little bit unlucky with being at two big clubs at the wrong time of their history, at times when things were not working at every level."

Schmeichel, who helped Manchester United lift 15 trophies, added:

"It's not that he didn't do well with Chelsea for instance. I mean, he won the Champions League, didn't he? I just like him. There's something about him. He projects a sort of authority. You never compare people, but he has got the same kind of thing that Klopp has."

Hailing the ex-Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss, he concluded:

"If Manchester United were in the market for a manager, he should be somebody mentioned in that respect. He should be. He has that kind of pedigree. He has got, as I said, the authority, he has proven he can win, which I think is really important. He does come with a set system, this is how football has been played. Yeah, he is a big club manager."

Expand Tweet

Tuchel, who began his coaching career in 2009, guided Chelsea to 63 wins in 100 matches across all competitions between 2021 and 2022.

Since moving to Bayern Munich in March 2023, the Manchester United-linked boss has won 38 and lost 13 of his 57 total outings for the team.