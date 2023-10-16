Manchester United ready to sell in-form star in January if they receive the right offer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling Scott McTominay in the January transfer window but only for a big offer.

McTominay was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window as well. West Ham United made a £30 million bid for the Scottish midfielder but the Red Devils chose to keep him with Fred leaving for Fenerbahce.

With Sofyan Amrabat's arrival, McTominay has seen his playing time dip this season. He has started just two games across competitions for Manchester United in six appearances. However, he has been impressive in his substitute appearances, especially in their last game against Brentford.

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute in the 87th minute with United trailing 1-0 and scored twice in injury time for a crucial win for his side. He will hope this performance could push him higher in manager Erik ten Hag's pecking order.

As per 90min, Manchester United aren't keen on selling McTominay in January. However, if they receive a substantial offer, they will be open to parting ways with their academy graduate. His contract expires in 2025 but the club have the option to extend it by one year.

McTominay has also been in sensational goalscoring form for Scotland, having netted six goals in seven games in 2023.

Having made his senior debut for United in 2017, the midfielder has made 215 appearances for them, registering 21 goals and five assists.

Manchester United star faces injury scare on international duty

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro suffered a knock in Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash against Venezuela on October 12.

Brazil played out a 1-1 draw against Venezuela at home and dropped two points behind leaders Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualifying rankings. During the game, Casemiro asked to be subbed off in the 79th minute and was replaced by Andre.

Le Selecao manager Fernando Diniz later provided an update on the midfielder, saying (via Sky Sports):

"He asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle."

Brazil next face Uruguay on Tuesday, October 17, which will perhaps be when the situation with Casemiro's injury becomes clearer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be hoping that the injury isn't too serious as the midfielder has been a key player for them this season. He has contributed four goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions for them.

With the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw also out injured, Casemiro's potential injury could be a big blow for the Red Devils.