Manchester United and Real Madrid interested in signing 20-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United and Real Madrid have reportedly expressed their interest in signing highly-rated Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini in the upcoming winter transfer window.

As per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via Football Talk), the Italian wonderkid has been attracting interest from the Red Devils as well as Real Madrid following his exploits with Atalanta.

According to Pedulla, Atalanta duo Giorgio Scalvini and Teun Koopmeiners have been attracting interest from some of the major European sides. However, the reporter has insisted that the Serie A giants have no plan to sell either of the two unless they receive a significant offer.

Scalvini is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in world football right now. Just 20, he is already a key player for Atalanta and has also been capped seven times for Italy already.

Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 4 in, Scalvini quite naturally excels in the air. However, aside from his aerial presence and strength, he is also gifted technically. The youngster is extremely composed on the ball and is a brilliant passer as well.

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are in dire need of defensive reinforcements and Scalvini would be a quality addition to either side. Erik ten Hag has had to tinker a lot with his defenders this season because of constant injury problems and Scalvini could be a long-term solution to their defensive problems.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have both Eder Militao and David Alaba out with ACL injuries. Someone like Scalvini would be a quality and much-needed addition to Los Blancos' backline.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on player linked with a move to Manchester United

Real Madrid have reportedly registered their interest in Lille defender Leny Yoro, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United along with a host of other European giants. According to Madrid Xtra, Yoro is being closely followed by Los Blancos as the Spanish giants are going through an injury crisis.

Real Madrid have been missing Eder Militao with an ACL injury since the beginning of the season and now David Alaba has also been ruled out with an ACL tear. It is understood that Carlo Ancelotti's side are therefore looking to bolster their backline and have identified Yoro as a candidate.

Yoro has established himself as one of the brightest talents of his age following his exploits with Lille at the age of just 18. The youngster has made 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 side till date and has been thoroughly impressive.

Yoro has reportedly caught the attention of several European giants such as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The wonderkid is reportedly valued at €50 million by Lille right now.