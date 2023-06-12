Manchester United could receive discount for transfer target as club grapple financial challenge: Reports

Manchester United could see a reduction in transfer fee for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa due to the club's financial problems, according to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness). The Red Devils have been wanting to sign a new shot-stopper ahead of the 2023-24 season and have been linked with a few options this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Diogo Costa has a release clause worth €75 million in his Porto contract. It was previously reported that United will have no troubles matching Costa's asking price. However, things have now changed due to Porto's need for some money.

As per reports, Porto need €60 million by the end of the month of June to finish their financial year on a profit. With Costa being their prized asset, he remains the club's best chance of giving them the money required to do so. The Dragons could therefore offer the interested party - Manchester United - a discount from his original release clause of €75 million.

Porto have little to no option but to offer a reduction in the asking price for Diogo Costa. Sport Witness has mentioned that clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old goalkeeper are aware of Porto's financial needs and will not trigger the release clause. However, if clubs do reach the €75 million threshold, it could be done via the means of performance-related clauses.

Diogo Costa was arguably one of FC Porto's best players during the recently concluded 2022-23 season. He played 33 out of the 34 games in the Primeira Liga and kept a total of 16 clean sheets. The Portugal international conceded just 22 goals in the entire league campaign and let in more than two goals on just one occasion.

Diogo Costa is not the only goalkeeper linked with a move to Manchester United

The goalkeeping situation seems to be a high priority at Old Trafford after David De Gea's error-ridden 2022-23 season. Manchester United seemingly want to address those issues quickly and have been linked with Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford along with Diogo Costa.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United could be interested in signing Pickford as a replacement for De Gea or offer the Spaniard competition between the net. Reports suggest that Everton could be willing to sell the England international for just around £30 million (€35 million).

Manchester United could also see the exit of Dean Henderson on a permanent basis this summer. The Englishman, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest, is wanted by them on a permanent transfer this summer (according to Sky Sports).

