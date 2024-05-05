Manchester United send scouts to watch 'one of the biggest talents' in Europe: Reports

Manchester United are believed to have sent scouts to watch Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo. The German wonderkid is recognized as "one of the biggest talents in Europe" by Sky Germany (via Sport Witness), who revealed the Red Devils' interest in his services.

Ouedraogo, 17, has played only 15 league games this season, due to injuries, but has enjoyed a return of two goals and as many assists. He came through the Schalke 04 ranks, notably scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in just nine games for their Under-17 side.

The midfielder has also made a name for himself in the Germany Under-17 team, where has made 17 appearances since 2022. Ouedraogo is very talented, and it is hardly any surprise that Manchester United are looking to convince Schalke to let the midfielder leave.

The Red Devils aren't the only clubs interested in his services, with other European juggernauts sending scouts to watch him play. According to the report, United sent a scout to watch him play in Schalke's match with Dusseldorf late in April. It is uncertain if he would be willing to leave for another club in the summer, especially as he is getting good amounts of playing time in his current club.

Manchester United manager slams media coverage surrounding club's transfer business

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has addressed rumors concerning the club’s transfer business by blasting the media for their coverage. The underfire Dutch manager will have a busy transfer window if he remains in the United hot seat following their poor campaign.

Speaking during his pre-match game conference, the Dutch manager said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"It's a joke. As long as I've worked, every summer, every window, 200 players getting interest from Manchester United, we did some research and also every summer we sell all of the players in our squad, which you make all of the headlines and that takes responsibility how you make such a headline. Find a good source if there is some truth in it..."

Manchester United have had a poor season and will miss out on the Champions League next season, with qualification for the Europa League also looking shaky. Ten Hag looks unlikely to remain at the club past the summer unless new co-owners INEOS are intent on giving him another chance.

The Red Devils will hope they can finish the season strongly so they can attract their targets in the summer. If Ten Hag remains at the Old Trafford dugout in the summer, he will have to get his transfers right and prove his worth to the Red Devils faithful.