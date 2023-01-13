Manchester United set deadline for takeover bids amid interest from potential owners in Middle East, Asia and USA: Reports

Manchester United will invite bids from parties interested in a takeover of the club by a mid-February deadline, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United have been owned by the Glazer family since Malcolm Glazer acquired the club in 2005. However, the Americans could soon put an end to their controversial ownership of the club.

It emerged in November that the Glazer family is exploring a potential sale of the Red Devils. Several parties from different parts of the world have since been linked with a takeover of the Premier League giants.

The English club have attracted serious takeover interest from America, Asia, and the Middle East. Those parties will now be informed to submit their bids by mid-February, according to the aforementioned source.

Potential investors are thus expected to go public with their efforts to sign Manchester United, as per the report. There appears to be hope of completing the sale of the club before the end of the current season.

However, it is reportedly unclear whether the Glazer family intends to sell the club entirely. The Old Trafford outfit will invite formal bids from interested parties for a total buyout and minority stakes if the report is to be believed.

While a mid-February deadline has been set for submissions of bids, it is said to be flexible. The plan, though, is to finalize the deal by the first quarter of 2023 or at least by the end of April.

Who all are interested in buying Manchester United?

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keeping tabs on the situation at Manchester United. He is expected to table an offer to buy the club, but it is worth noting that he is yet to begin formal talks.

Ratcliffe expressed an interest in buying Chelsea last summer and is now in the mix to acquire the Red Devils. The Englishman, who is a boyhood United fan, owns French club OGC Nice through his petrochemicals company Ineos.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Sir Jim Ratcliffe is thought to be ready to table a figure which would be dependent on #mufc ’s qualification for the Champions League. [ @TeleFootball Sir Jim Ratcliffe is thought to be ready to table a figure which would be dependent on #mufc’s qualification for the Champions League. [@TeleFootball]

Other parties that were in the running to buy the Blues are said to have returned with approaches for the Old Trafford club. It is possible that the Glazers will be replaced by another American business powerhouse.

Officials in Saudi Arabia and Qatar recently ruled out the chances of a takeover of Manchester United. However, parties from the two Middle Eastern countries cannot be entirely ignored, as per The Daily Telegraph.

It is said that talks have taken place with rich Arab investors. The Premier League giants, who could be available for around £6-8 billion, are also a subject of interest from prospective parties in Asia.

