Manchester United set to seal €52 million move to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad - Reports

Manchester United are on the verge of sealing a €52 million move for Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in order to bolster the squad. The Red Devils have been after the 23-year-old's signature in the transfer window, and now have less than a week to complete his signing.

United have been quite busy, with a number of incoming and outgoings this summer. They have let go of players like Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Facundo Pelestri, and Donny van de Beek. Others like Raphael Varane have left the club on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have also strengthened their defense, signing Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui. In attack, they have signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and now, their sights are set on adding a midfielder.

Trending

This is where Manuel Ugarte comes in, with Manchester United in constant communication with PSG. Earlier reports revealed that the 23-year-old is looking forward to a move and was waiting for the Red Devils to complete negotiations with the Parisians.

Now, a breakthrough has arrived, with negotiations finally reaching a positive conclusion. A report from El Pais (via UtdPlug on X) has revealed that "the deal is practically closed." PSG reportedly wanted €60 million to let Ugarte leave, but the Red Devils' offer of €52 million saw the Parisians reduce their price.

Finally, the report states that Manuel Ugarte could potentially sign his contract at Manchester United 'in the next hours.' If the deal does go through, this will be the Red Devils' fifth permanent signing of the season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slams poor defending after Brighton loss

While Manchester United's work in the transfer market seems to be moving positively, the case is a bit different on the pitch. Despite winning their first game against Fulham, they lost to a late goal against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium on August 24.

Speaking after the defeat, manager Erik ten Hag showed his displeasure for the team's sub-par defending that led to Brighton's second goal. It was an injury time header from an unmarked Joao Pedro at the far post that sealed the win for the Seagulls.

Ten Hag said (via Mirror);

"It’s very disappointing, especially when over long parts of the game you have control. We are controlling the game so well in possession and we were doing so well and we concede two unnecessary goals to concede, very avoidable. We concede two soft goals when we should act better as a team."

The manager will be hoping that he can return to winning ways in their next game against Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback