Manchester United star continuing to attract Real Madrid interest despite signing new contract with €100m release clause: Reports

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly continuing to attract interest from Real Madrid.

As per Defensa Central, via SportBible, Real Madrid are thought to be long-term admirers of the Red Devils winger. He signed a long-term contract last month which extended his stay at Old Trafford until June 2028.

It reportedly includes a €100 million release clause, which is thought to be manageable for Real Madrid considering the player meets their expectations. The Argentine winger had a decent start to the campaign, registering four goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions for the senior side.

Garnacho, however, has been sidelined from action since his team's goalless league draw against Southampton on March 12 with an ankle injury. He returned to training on Friday (April 28) and could be available for Manchester United's Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 4.

The 18-year-old is still in his formative years and Erik ten Hag definitely rates him very highly considering the playing time he has been accorded this season. However, the presence of a release clause, albeit a big one, could leave Manchester United helpless if Real Madrid come up with the cash.

Los Blancos already have Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes but are always on the lookout for the next big thing in world football. Garnacho could certainly be that, given the hype that has surrounded him in recent months.

Real Madrid target Alejandro Garnacho proud to win first trophy as Manchester United player

Real Madrid's apparent interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho did not stop the four-cap Argentina U20 international from extending his contract at Old Trafford.

The speed with which the Red Devils moved to refresh the Argentine's terms shows how much they value them. The extension came after he won his first trophy as a Manchester United player, lifting the Carabao Cup in February after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

"Nobody in their life would ever have imagined me, at just 18 years old, already winning a trophy with this club, Manchester United, having helped them to achieve that as part of the team.

Garnacho played five games in the tournament, recording two assists. He added:

"This really motivates me even more to want to win more things. In the end, I’m very ambitious and will not settle for having won one trophy. This season we’ve still got one trophy ahead of us to play for and we’ll be battling for it as hard as we can."

Garnacho is still in line to feature against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3 at Wembley.

Poll : 0 votes