Manchester United submit new €60 million bid to sign transfer target: Reports

Manchester United have made a significant move to strengthen their forward ranks. According to reliable reports, the Red Devils have submitted an opening bid to secure the services of 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

This comes as no surprise, as Hojlund is currently their top priority for bolstering their attacking prowess.

Reports (via SportBible) suggest Atalanta value the young Danish talent at an impressive €100 million. However, United have their own valuation of the player and are determined not to surpass it in any bid they put forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club's offer comprises a fixed fee along with add-ons, amounting to €60 million. This includes a €50 million fixed fee and an additional €10 million in add-ons.

Despite the difference in valuations, the Red Devils are keen on landing Hojlund and have expressed their interest after cooling off on their pursuit of Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane.

Last season, Hojlund showcased his potential with a remarkable display, scoring nine goals in Serie A for Atalanta. He also emerged as the standout center forward for the Denmark national team, scoring six goals in four appearances this year. Understandably, this has left a lasting impression on Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag.

However, according to Romano, Paris Saint-Germain also have set their sights on Hojlund. PSG recently accepted a jaw-dropping £259 million bid for Kylian Mbappe from Al Hilal, and they are now actively looking for a replacement.

RMC Sport (via SportBible) also revealed that talks between PSG and Hojlund's representatives have already taken place.

The battle for Rasmus Hojlund's signature promises to be intense as both Manchester United and PSG strive to reinforce their attacking lines with top-class talent. It remains to be seen which club can persuade Atalanta to part ways with the budding star.

Manchester United pursuing Sofyan Amrabat amid optimism for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United's pursuit of new talent continues, and their sights are set on Moroccan defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The latest reports suggest the Red Devils are highly optimistic about their chances of securing the 26-year-old star from Fiorentina.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via The Faithful MUFC), United are now ready to make a substantial offer of £21.4 million to acquire Amrabat's services. All parties involved are willing and eager for the deal to materialize, prompting the Red Devils to accelerate and formalize their bid for the talented midfielder.

Amrabat himself is keen on a move to Old Trafford, expressing a preference for joining Manchester United over Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The player's agreement on salary terms is reportedly "very close," indicating that personal terms won't be an obstacle to the potential transfer.