Manchester United superstar linked with shock loan move to former club this summer: Reports

Leicester City are reportedly interested in making a shock loan move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from the Foxes back in 2019 for £80 million, a world-record fee for a defender. He has since made 168 appearances for the Manchester club and has also contributed seven goals and five assists.

Maguire had previously made 76 appearances during his two-year stint with the Foxes. His impressive performances prompted the Red Devils to make a move for the player.

The Englishman, however, has become a bit-part player for Manchester United this season under Erik ten Hag. Out of his 24 appearances across competitions, only 12 have come as a starter. Ten Hag has preferred to play the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, a move away from the Red Devils might be on the cards for Maguire, with Leicester interested in a loan move.

The Foxes recently parted ways with Brendan Rodgers via mutual agreement, as they sit 19th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Wout Weghorst's future

Wout Weghorst joined Manchester United from Burnley on a loan deal in January. While the Dutch striker has been far from being a prolific goalscorer, he has been a crucial player in the Red Devils' build-up play.

Ten Hag was quizzed ahead of the clash against Newcastle United on April 2 about whether Weghorst might have a long-term future at the club. The Dutch manager said about his compatriot (via United's official website):

''Of course. I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well. He is doing a really good job for us in pressing, so he is the leader of the process in pressing. He starts the press and he is very good in the backward pressing. He is taking other positions and his link-up play, he is doing really well."

Ten Hag added:

"He creates movements and makes good movements. He is also good in the set plays. He is really a contribution to the performance of this team and this team after Christmas, we played 25 games and we lost two games. So you can see and he played nearly almost all those games. He was really a part of that success.''

Weghorst has registered two goals and two assists for Manchester United in 18 appearances.

