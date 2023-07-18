Manchester United talent unlikely to go out on loan since Ten Hag ‘loves him to madness’: Reports

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo is expected to remain with the Red Devils' senior squad for the 2023-24 season instead of leaving on loan, according to The Athletic.

Mainoo, 18, rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before making his senior debut in the club's 3-0 EFL Cup win against Charlton Athletic in January. The central midfielder went on to make two more appearances for the Red Devils last term. He would have had more playing time under his belt had it not been for an injury.

The England U19 international made his first appearance for Manchester United after returning from injury last week. Starting alongside Mason Mount and Hannibal Mejbri, the teenager impressed during the 45 minutes he played in the team's 2-0 win against Leeds United in a pre-season friendly.

United manager Ten Hag has been impressed by what he has seen from Mainoo so far. According to the aforementioned source, the tactician 'loves him to madness'. This is why the youngster is expected to be a part of the Dutchman's first team this season.

Players of Mainoo's age usually would be sent out on loan to League One or League Two by the Red Devils. However, the Premier League giants have no plans to sanction a temporary move for the midfielder, as per the report.

It's worth noting that Scott McTominay and Fred face uncertain futures at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat to reinforce his midfielder. However, should both the aforementioned players leave, there is scope for Mainoo to get playing time at least in domestic cup competitions.

Manchester United agree Andre Onana deal

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Inter Milan over the signing of Andre Onana, according to The Athletic. They have agreed to pay the Serie A giants an initial sum of £43.9 million for the goalkeeper. The Nerazzurri could pocket another £4 million in add-ons.

The Red Devils are said to be ironing out the finer details of the transfer. They have already agreed personal terms with Onana, who is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Old Trafford. The shot-stopper could soon have a medical before linking up with his new teammates in the United States.

Onana has been keen on a move to Manchester, with the prospect of working under Erik ten Hag again persuading him. The Cameroonian previously linked up with the manager at Ajax. He played 145 games across competitions under the Dutchman, keeping 58 clean sheets.