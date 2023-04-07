Manchester United target keen on move to the Premier League club this summer - Reports

Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly keen on a move to the Red Devils in the summer. Frimpong, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen, flourished in the academies of Manchester City before joining Celtic in 2019.

The right-back, who also operates as a wing-back, has made 36 appearances for Leverkusen so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.

Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his team's options in the right-back position during the summer transfer window. According to Bild, Frimpong loves the city of Manchester and will be open to joining Manchester United.

Leverkusen have reportedly set a €50 million price tag on Frimpong. Simon Rolfes, the Bundesliga club's sporting director, recently told the media about Frimpong's future (via Sports Witness):

“First of all, he still has a contract with us until 2025, that’s a good situation. For Jeremie, applies what applies to all our young players: none of them have fully developed their potential yet. We are then required to develop them.”

Rolfes added:

“And Jeremie is a good example of that: He was already that fast, but he has improved enormously over the past two and a half years with the ball, how he deploys his team-mates and how he prepares goals.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag calls for consistency

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League and will play Everton next at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 8. They defeated Brentford, 1-0, at Old Trafford in their previous game.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Toffees, Erik ten Hag called for consistency from his team. The Dutch manager said (via the Red Devils' website):

"It’s about demands and so we have to match standards always, It is about culture, that you can only be a player for Manchester United when you match those standards. And you have to do it always – it’s not about [doing it] once, because players when you are not absolutely top, they can do it once."

Ten Hag added:

“But for a player who is playing in the top [leagues], so competing for trophies, competing to win the Premier League; you have to do it always, [be] consistent.”

United will need to be consistent if they are to seal a top-four finish and secure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes