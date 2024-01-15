Manchester United target willing to join Arsenal amid transfer rumors: Reports

According to GiveMeSport, reported Manchester United target Amadou Onana is open to joining Arsenal in the ongoing January transfer window.

Onana, 22, has been a key player for Everton this season, making 22 appearances across competitions. He joined the club in 2022 from LOSC Lille for a reported £33 million.

The Toffees are expected to demand £60 million for Onana, a sum that could be difficult for Arsenal to pay in January. After spending big in the summer, the Gunners can't break the bank this month as they also have to comply with FFP regulations.

The Gunners want a long-term midfield partner for Declan Rice and Onana, considered a prodigious talent, could be the ideal choice. However, a deal might not be struck before the summer.

Everton are also unlikely to want to let go of one of their most important players as the club look to avoid relegation.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in signing Onana. The Red Devils have reportedly decided against signing Sofyan Amrabat permanently after his lackluster performances during the loan spell.

Casemiro, 31, has also had an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign and Erik ten Hag's side are reportedly looking to sign a young defensive midfielder.

Manchester United and Arsenal interested in Michael Olise: Reports

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their wide attacking options. Jadon Sancho has left the Red Devils on loan to join Borussia Dortmund and Antony has failed to live up to expectations since his big money move from Ajax in 2022.

According to reports, Erik ten Hag's side have identified Michael Olise as a player who can help the team. However, according to Sports Lens, they could face competition from the Gunners.

22-year-old Olise has been a key player for Crystal Palace in recent times. Despite suffering a long-term hamstring injury this season, Olise has scored five goals and provided one assist in nine appearances in the Premier League.

Olise is currently contracted to Palace until the end of the 2026-27 season and according to Transfermarkt, has an estimated market value of €50 million.