Manchester United told to pay £40 million to sign David De Gea replacement - Reports

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has warned Manchester United that they will have to pay £40 million for goalkeeper David Raya.

Raya has been widely linked with an exit from the Gtech Community Stadium in recent months with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The Spaniard, who has been heavily linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, has rejected multiple contract offers from the Bees.

While discussing the future of Raya at Brentford, Thomas Frank has insisted that he is not worried.

The Danish manager has also claimed that Raya is a £40m-plus goalkeeper and his side could be prepared to sell him if the asking price is matched. Frank said, as quoted by Evening Standard:

“There is no doubt that David (Raya) is a case where there is one year left and we will see what will happen. We’re very happy with David here. Everyone knows he is a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position."

The Brentford boss added:

“There is a possibility he’ll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared.”

Manchester United seem to be in a dire need of a replacement between the sticks with David de Gea having struggled this season.

The four-time Manchester United Players' Player of the Year has been severely criticized for his lack of sweeping ability. The Spaniard has also made several costly errors this season.

De Gea's current deal at Old Trafford expires this summer and contract talks have not progressed well.

It has been reported that even if De Gea signs a contract extension, the Red Devils are expected to sign a new keeper.

Raya has been thoroughly impressive for Brentford over the years and has been one of the standout keepers this season in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes opens up on his connection with Manchester United teammate

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reflected on his on-field chemistry with teammate Marcus Rashford.

The partnership between Fernandes and Rashford has been solid this season on the pitch for the Red Devils.

Fernandes has created 34 chances for Rashford this season and assisted the forward six times in the Premier League, the most from one player to another.

While discussing his connection with Rashford, Fernandes said, as quoted by MUFC official website:

“I think we have a great connection and I know Marcus. I know which kind of movement he wants to do. Marcus knows where I can put the ball, where I want him to go when I have the ball in some places on the pitch. So we have that connection that we understand each other, even sometimes without looking at each other and just finding the spaces.”

Rashford and Fernandes have scored almost 45% of Manchester United's 49 league goals (16 and 6 respectively) this season.

