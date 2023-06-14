Manchester United could try to hijack Premier League side's £40 million move - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer.

As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have agreed personal terms with Raya for a potential move. They are now negotiating with Brentford as they deem the asking price of £40 million too high.

The Spaniard has just one year left on his contract and has refused to sign an extension. The Bees have also signed a replacement for him already, bringing in Mark Flekken from SC Freiburg for £11 million. Hence, Tottenham believe they can bring Raya's price down from £40 million.

As per The Telegraph, meanwhile, if Spurs are unable to complete the deal, Manchester United could look to hijack it this summer. The Red Devils are also in the market for a goalkeeper and Raya is one of the names on their list.

David de Gea's contract with the club expires at the end of this month and a new contract hasn't been signed yet. He could perhaps leave this summer or sign a one-year extension. Regardless, manager Erik ten Hag is looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

However, as per the aforementioned source (The Telegraph), Manchester United's priority this summer is signings in attack and midfield over a goalkeeper. Hence, a potential move for Raya could be expected in the later stages of the window if he fails to join Tottenham.

Thomas Frank's bold claims on Manchester United target David Raya

Brentford manager Thomas Frank publicly admitted towards the end of the 2022-23 season that David Raya could leave the club. He heaped praise on the Spaniard, claiming that the 27-year-old is also a leader in the group.

Frank then stated that he would be worth £70 million if he had a longer contract with the club.

"David has been amazing for us. He has done fantastic. I think he is one of the best goalkeepers in this league right now. He is one of the captains. He is leading with his performances and behaviour every day. He must be worth at least £40m. If he had three years it would be £70m," he said.

Raya had the highest save percentage in the Premier League last season with 75.1%, keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 appearances. He also made the most number of saves across Europe's top five leagues with 154 (via Whoscored).

