Manchester United unhappy with summer signing's performances, will look to sign replacement in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly not satisfied with summer signing Sofyan Amrabat's performances and are looking at possible replacements. The Red Devils are thinking about strengthening their squad in January as they look to compete strongly in the second half of the season.

They captured Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina after months of pursuing him. The 26-year-old had caught the eyes of multiple sides after his sterling displays for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was one of the best defensive midfielders in the tournament as he helped his side finish a historic fourth.

Amrabat joined Manchester United on an initial loan with an option to buy but has failed to hit the ground running. The Moroccan arrived at the club with an injury, delaying his debut, before he was shunted in at left-back for his first appearances for the club.

Erik ten Hag is unhappy with the contributions of the midfielder, and this is evident by how he has lost his place in the club's starting XI. Even with Casemiro out injured, the manager opted to start 18-year-old academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo in their win over Everton at the weekend.

The Guardian suggests that the club is looking at a new defensive midfielder for the summer as they would look to avoid overloading Mainoo. The teenager is ahead of Amrabat in the pecking order, casting doubts over the future of the midfielder at the club.

Manchester United are prepared to pull the plug on the deal and would signify doing so if they sign another defensive midfielder in January. Amrabat's case is not helped by the fact that he will be going for the AFCON with Morocco in January.

Manchester United signings struggling to click

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the club, Manchester United managed to spend big in the summer, while also remaining creative. They signed Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund for a combined fee of around £175 million, and added several others.

Of their new signings, only Onana, Hojlund, and Jonny Evans have made a significant impact. The rest have either been plagued by injuries (Mount), unused (Altay Bayindir), or failed to impress (Sergio Reguilon, Amrabat).

Manchester United will look at their recruitment structure for answers to the struggles of their players, especially their on-off form. The club may change their direction of focus from the January transfer window, especially if Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes the acquisition of his stake.