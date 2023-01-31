Manchester United on the verge of signing Bayern Munich star as replacement for injured Christian Eriksen: Reports

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

As claimed by German Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and Manchester United both showed interest in the Austria international.

However, Fabrizio Romano claims that it is the Red Devils who are set to win the race for the Bayern Munich midfielder, with Chelsea now exploring other options.

Manchester United have suffered a hammer blow with star midfielder Christian Eriksen being ruled out with an ankle injury until May.

With the Danish playmaker ruled out and Donny van de Beek also sidelined, Erik ten Hag's side are short of options in the middle of the park.

The versatile Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer could be an excellent replacement for the former Tottenham Hotspur star while he is out.

Since his €16 million move to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig, Sabitzer has not really been able to establish himself as a first-team regular at the Allianz Arena.

Man United discussing potential terms with Bayern for Sabitzer after news on Christian Eriksen injury.



Despite being reunited with Julian Nagelsmann at the Bavarian club, whom he worked with at RB Leipzig, things have not quite worked out for the versatile midfielder at Bayern Munich.

The Austria international has started just seven Bundesliga games this season while coming on as a substitute on eight occasions.

In total, Sabitzer has played just 1008 minutes across competitions this campaign, scoring once and providing one assist.

The 28-year-old had just 1076 minutes of first-team football across the last season and was strongly linked with an exit in the summer as well.

While the imminent Manchester United signing is predominantly a central midfielder, he is also capable of playing further up the pitch as an attacking midfielder or on the right flank.

Rafael van der Vaart urges Antony to emulate Manchester United teammate if he wants to prove himself

Rafael van der Vaart has urged Manchester United winger Antony to emulate teammate Marcus Rashford if he wants to improve as a player at Old Trafford.

The former Netherlands midfielder has criticized Antony for his poor form following his £85 million move from Ajax in the summer.

He said:

"Do you know what it is with Antony... He is of course a great talent and a great player, but he shouldn't believe in himself very much. He's just a good player, who hasn't proven anything yet."

He added:

"I do like a show, but only when I can. Of course you have to have that feeling. He [Antony] has played some good Champions League games, he's come in reasonably well with the Brazil national team a few times, he's made a big move and hasn't done much at Manchester United yet."

The Brazil international has so far registered six goals and provided three assists for the Red Devils this season.

