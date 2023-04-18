Manchester United will be asked to pay £40 million for summer target - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United will be asked to pay £40 million for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco star Axel Disasi in the summer. The central defender has made 42 appearances for the French club across competitions this season, helping them keep nine clean sheets.

United already have the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in their ranks, however, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's futures remain in doubt. Hence, the Red Devils might look to explore the market in the summer for a new central defender.

Disasi, 25, has been in good form and could serve as a perfect back-up for Manchester United.

Apart from his defending skills, the Frenchman has an eye for goal as well. He has scored six goals and has provided four assists across competitions this season. He is contracted with Monaco until 2025 and has a market value of around €25 million.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to Antony's performance against Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest v Man United - Premier League

Antony played a starring role as Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest in their latest Premier League clash. The Brazilian winger scored a goal and provided an assist during the match.

While it was a spectacular display from the former Ajax star, Erik ten Hag demanded more from the attacker.

Speaking to the media, ten Hag said (via Manchester United's website):

''In the start, he had one or two moments where he should have passed to Christian Eriksen, It is so important in top football, the timing and the right moment to pass is huge. It makes every impact and it makes a difference between a goal and no goal."

Ten Hag added:

''With the goal, he is in the right place at the right moment, to get the rebound and the second goal is a great team goal, the way we build it up but Antony sees the right moment to bring the pass and the movement from Diogo was great. It was good to see.''

Antony has scored eight goals and has provided two assists in 35 matches across competitions since his arrival in the summer.

