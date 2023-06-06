Mateu Alemany wants 4 players sold to help Barcelona secure Lionel Messi signing: Reports

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has reportedly drawn a four-man shortlist of players to be sold to facilitate Lionel Messi's return to the club. The Argentina international will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following the expiry of his contract later this month.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are eager to re-sign Messi this summer and have identified four players that will be sold to make way for the Argentine's return. Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Eric Garcia could all be shown the exit door after showing indifferent form recently.

Fati scored seven and assisted four goals in 36 league appearances in the recently concluded season that saw Barcelona win La Liga. He has recently been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Torres, who was signed just last year from Manchester City in a €55 million move, has failed to impress manager Xavi with his performances. Raphinha, who arrived from Leeds United last summer, was also unable to make a decisive difference at the club, scoring and assisting seven goals each in the 2022/23 league season.

Lastly, Barcelona youth product Eric Garcia, who returned to the club from Manchester City in 2021, could be on the move as well. The aforementioned report claims that Xavi still trusts the 22-year-old but his exit could be crucial in facilitating Messi's return to the club.

Barcelona manager Xavi "would really like" for Lionel Messi to return to the club

Barcelona manager Xavi recently stated that he would want Lionel Messi to join them following the expiry of his PSG contract. Recent reports have claimed that Messi's father, Jorge, met Barcelona president Joan Laporta to discuss the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's potential return to the club.

"The priorities are very clear, I would really like Messi to return," Xavi told the reporters ahead of Barcelona's last La Liga game of the season against Celta Vigo (via ESPN).

"[Messi] knows that and I have spoken with him. From there, Leo aside, the other priority is a midfielder [to replace Busquets] in the ideal scenario. I can't give names really, but the club know my priorities and also the targets. I have been very clear. There are names and positions are in place depending on different scenarios."

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jorge Messi recently conceded that his son wants to return to Camp Nou. The Argentine attacker has also been linked with moves to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and MLS side Inter Miami.

