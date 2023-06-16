Mauricio Pochettino plans to give highly rated Chelsea youngster chance in pre-season - Reports

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to give youngster Andrey Santos an opportunity to play for the first team during their pre-season.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Santos has been granted a US visa, which will allow him to travel for the Blues' July tour. He further added that the Brazilian could be a part of their squad for the 2023-24 campaign as well.

Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on Thursday, June 15, writing:

‘‘Andrey Santos here with his US visa — it has been approved and will allow him to take part in pre-season with Chelsea.

‘‘Pochettino wants to follow him closely as could be part of the first team next season. Not guaranteed yet but he will be ‘tested’ in pre-season.’’

Santos joined the Premier League giants from Vasco da Gama for around €12 million in January this year. However, he didn't make a single first-team appearance for them and was loaned back to the Brazilian side in March until the end of the season.

The midfielder, 19, played five league matches for Vasco, scoring once. Santos then joined Brazil's squad for the FIFA U20 World Cup. He netted two goals and assisted one more to help his side make the quarterfinals, where they lost 3-2 to Israel U20s after extra-time.

Overall, he has won 16 caps for Brazil U20s, recording eight goals and three assists. He also made his debut for the Selecao's senior team in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Morocco in March this year.

Santos is now set to return to Chelsea for the start of their preparations for the 2023-24 club season.

Looking at Chelsea's 2023-24 pre-season fixtures

As mentioned previously, Chelsea are set to travel to the United States for their preseason tour prior to the start of next season. According to their official website, they will play five matches while in the US.

The Blues will kick off their preparations with a clash against League Two team Wrexham AFC on July 19. The match will take place at the Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will then face three Premier League teams as part of the league's Summer Series.

They will first take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 22. This will be followed by matches against Newcastle United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 26 and Fulham at the FedEx Field in Landover on July 30.

Chelsea will close out their US tour with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund at Chicago's Soldier Field on August 2.

