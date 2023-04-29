Mauricio Pochettino wants key ex-Tottenham backroom staff to join him at Chelsea: Reports

As Mauricio Pochettino emerges as the top contender for the Chelsea manager role, reports (via Daily Mail) suggest that he wants to hire his former Tottenham chief scout Steve Hitchen.

With the Blues' owners meeting in Los Angeles to finalize a contract offer, Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge could be announced any day now.

In a bid to reshape the club's structure, the owners have been working to separate the coaching staff from the recruitment team, mimicking a German-style model. However, Pochettino has other ideas; the Argentine tactician is keen to merge the two departments, involving himself directly in transfer activities.

Pochettino's ideal scenario would see Hitchen join him in west London to assist with recruitment. Hitchen boasts a long history with Tottenham, having held various roles across two stints with the club. Rejoining in 2017 as chief scout, he eventually became the director of technical performance before leaving after Fabio Paratici's arrival.

With nearly two decades of experience at White Hart Lane, Hitchen played a part in the signings of Luka Modric and Benoit Assou-Ekotto. He later joined Liverpool, where he was instrumental in bringing Luis Suarez to the club from Ajax.

However, not all of Hitchen's signings have been successful. Players like Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, and Giovani Lo Celso have not been at their best at the north London club.

Whether there's room for Hitchen in Chelsea's current recruitment structure remains uncertain. The club recently appointed technical directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, as well as Christopher Vivell.

Pochettino, however, is determined to secure significant investment in the upcoming transfer window, with the striker and midfield positions his primary areas of concern.

To meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and create space in the squad, however, Chelsea must offload a number of players before any spending spree can commence.

Frank Lampard to stay at Chelsea's helm until season's end despite disappointing run

Sky Sports has reported that Frank Lampard will remain manager until the end of the season, despite the team's ongoing poor performance.

Since his return, Lampard has been unable to steer Chelsea away from defeat, with recent losses coming at the hands of Wolves, Real Madrid, Brighton, and Brentford.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino continue in order to complete the agreement. Chelsea plan has not changed despite poor results. Frank Lampard, expected to stay as interim coach until the end of the season.Negotiations between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino continue in order to complete the agreement. Chelsea plan has not changed despite poor results. Frank Lampard, expected to stay as interim coach until the end of the season. 🚨🔵 #CFCNegotiations between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino continue in order to complete the agreement. https://t.co/mhU0b4fmbC

While Tottenham sacked their interim manager, Cristian Stellini, Chelsea have chosen not to follow suit, opting to keep Lampard at the helm until the season concludes.

With European spots now out of reach, the focus for the Blues is firmly on rebuilding for the next campaign.

