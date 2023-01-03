Middle-Eastern journalist posts cryptic tweets appearing to link Liverpool and Chelsea stars with Al-Nassr switch after Ronaldo arrival: Reports

Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club that has signed Cristiano Ronaldo, are now being linked with a move for Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

The rumors stemmed from a tweet by sports reporter @ALMRISEUL, shared by LFC Transfer Room, which included a picture of Firmino's Christmas tree.

LFC Transfer Room also noted that a similar hint had previously been given regarding a potential move for Chelsea's French midfielder Kante. These speculations have led many to believe that the two players could potentially become Ronaldo's new teammates at Al-Nassr.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Sports Mole), Kante has no intentions of leaving Stamford Bridge. Writing in his Caught Offside column, the reporter explained:

"N'Golo Kante's priority has always been Chelsea and the Premier League. Barcelona and Al-Nassr have never reached any agreement with Kante, just normal interest but it's now an open situation."

As for Firmino, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that no player has spoken to him about wanting to leave the club. When asked if any fringe players could leave in the winter transfer window, the German said:

"That is a different situation, I don't know. Nobody came to me and asked to leave the club, if that should be the case then I would listen but nobody came yet."

Klopp was also asked if Firmino's future at Liverpool would be impacted by Cody Gakpo's arrival. The manager said:

"No. We had talks with Bobby. From my point of view, I want him definitely to stay. It has no impact. If it affects Bobby, then you'd have to ask him."

Firmino and Kante's prospects of joining Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia are mere speculation. They are fan favorites at their respective clubs, having won a number of trophies, including the Champions League. It is unlikely that the fan bases at Stamford Bridge and Anfield will want them to leave for the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to Al-Nassr after being linked with Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a free transfer to Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr, signing a two-year contract. The forward was released from his contract with Manchester United last month after a controversial TV interview with Piers Morgan.

Prior to the interview, Ronaldo had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford due to a lack of playing time under manager Erik ten Hag. The interview reportedly angered United's hierarchy, leading to the termination of his contract.

There were links to a potential switch to Chelsea, but that didn't pan out, and the forward has now made his way to Saudi Arabia to continue his career.

