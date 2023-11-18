Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal board to sign Saudi Pro League star in surprise January transfer: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly exerting pressure on the club's executive board to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves. This pursuit, emerging as a potential surprise move in the January transfer window, reportedly stems from the Spaniard's need to strengthen his squad.

SPORT (via Metro) has revealed that Portuguese midfielder Neves features prominently on Arteta's list of preferred acquisitions. The Gunners manager has reportedly initiated discussions with Arsenal's hierarchy regarding getting the Portugal international.

It is understood that fellow English powerhouse Newcastle United also harbor a keen interest in Neves. The player, whose career trajectory saw him join Al-Hilal following a £47 million transaction in June, has evidently attracted attention from multiple quarters.

Prior to his venture into the Saudi Pro League, Neves rendered his services to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a tenure that spanned six seasons since 2017. He made 253 appearances for them, recording 30 goals and 13 assist to his name.

Arsenal's pursuit of Neves reportedly aligns with their need to fortify their midfield, particularly in light of the injury sustained by Thomas Partey. The Ghana international's absence, expected to extend until the new year following surgery, has required reinforcements in the team's midfield structure.

In parallel to their interest in Neves, the Gunners have identified Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa as another potential recruit. However, this pursuit is riddled with difficulties, as Villa have demonstrated a clear reluctance to part with the Brazilian midfielder.

Arsenal have renewed interest in Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski

The Gunners are once again setting their sights on Valencia's prodigious talent Yarek Gasiorowski. This renewed interest, as reported by the Spanish publication AS (via Football.London), comes after an initial attempt to secure Gasiorowski was affected by Brexit.

Since that time, Gasiorowski's stock has only risen, with his performances drawing the attention of European football powerhouses. The Spanish teenager, whose playing style has drawn comparisons to Jan Vertonghen, represents a necessary target for Arsenal.

The current campaign has exposed vulnerabilities within the squad, particularly in the full-back positions, due to injuries. These unforeseen challenges have pushed a reevaluation of the Gunners' transfer strategy.

The opening day of the Premier League season saw Jurrien Timber succumb to injury. The setback was compounded by subsequent injuries to Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Ben White's recent omission from the squad was also due to an unspecified issue.

In this context, the pursuit of Gasiorowski can be seen as an endeavor by Arsenal to enhance their defensive depth as the season progresses.