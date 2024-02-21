Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign two LaLiga stars to bolster squad this summer - Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly wants his side to look at the possibility of signing Valencia duo of Cristhian Mosquera and Javi Guerra in the summer. The Spaniard has identified both youngsters as potential quality additions to his squad for next season.

Valencia have faced severe financial issues in recent years, leading them to sell most of their prized assets for meager fees. Arsenal wish to benefit from the situation by signing two highly-rated players from the club. But Valencia chairman Peter Lim will ultimately have the final say in their sales.

According to Fichajes.net, Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the pair of Mosquera and Javi Guerra. The duo, at 19 and 20, respectively, have become key players for the club. Centre-back Mosquera was promoted to the first team in August 2023, and Guerra was also promoted ahead of this season.

Javi Guerra is a talented midfielder capable of playing multiple roles in the middle of the park and has done so often for his side. He is tailor-made for the midfield setup at Arsenal due to his technical quality and adaptability and has four goals in 24 appearances for Valencia.

Cristhian Mosquera, on the other hand, has made 23 appearances for the Spanish club this season, appearing at the heart of his side's defense. Both players have played key roles in Ruben Baraja's side climbing as high as eighth in La Liga, a stark contrast to their performance last season.

Arsenal set to join race for Serie A star

Arsenal have had a blistering start to 2024, and the Gunners are eager to continue at the same level throughout the season. They remain in the running to win the Premier League for a second season running, and are targeting quality players as reinforcements for their squad.

According to a report from TEAMTalk, the Gunners are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to provide steel and quality to their midfield. The France international is seen as one who can seamlessly slot into the 'left eight' role for the Gunners due to his profile as a box-to-box midfielder.

Rabiot will be available as a free agent in the summer, and as a result, is attracting interest from a good number of sides in the Premier League. The experienced midfielder, 27, was previously close to a switch to Manchester United before the transfer fell through in 2021.

With Thomas Partey likely to leave Arsenal in the summer, the Gunners are looking to add versatile profiles to their midfield. Arteta will have a minor midfield restructuring on his hands after this season.