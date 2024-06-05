MLS club interested in signing Barcelona superstar after signing his ex-teammate: Reports

LA Galaxy have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and want him to reunite with Marco Reus. The veteran duo were previously teammates at Borussia Dortmund.

US Diario AS reports Galaxy are weighing up a move for Lewandowski after securing Reus' arrival. The German attacker looks set to head to Dignity Health Sports Park next month once his Dortmund contract expires.

Lewandowski, 35, faces an uncertain future at Barcelona, despite having two years left on his contract. The Catalans' former manager, Xavi, was seemingly open to his departure, but Hansi Flick has since replaced the Spaniard.

The iconic Polish frontman endured a topsy-turvy 2023–24 campaign with mixed performances. He managed 26 goals and nine assists in 49 games across competitions.

Trending

Barca have reportedly been contemplating offloading Lewandowski due to his expensive current contract. His salary will increase to €32 million next season, which is an issue for the La Liga giants.

Expand Tweet

Lewandowski could be handed a reunion with Reus, and the pair have a solid friendship from their BvB days. They were part of an exciting Dortmund side that excelled under Jurgen Klopp at Signal Iduna Park.

Reus, 35, is ending 12 years with the Bundesliga giants and has seemingly opted for an MLS adventure with Galaxy. He is a club legend, bagging 120 goals and 93 assists in 294 games.

"It's not so nice" - Marco Reus on the impact Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona move had on Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski scored goals for fun in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski will go down as arguably one of, if not the greatest, strikers in Bundesliga history. He flourished at Dortmund but became one of the most prolific centre-forwards of all time at Bayern Munich.

The 10-time Bundesliga champion won the German top-flight's Golden Boot on seven occasions. He netted 103 goals in 187 games for BvB and 344 in 375 games for Bayern.

The Bavarians were eager to keep Lewandowski when Barcelona swooped for his signature in July 2022. He left for Camp Nou in a €45 million deal, leaving German football behind.

Reus commented on his former Dortmund teammate's Bundesliga exit and noted the negative impact it would have. He said (via BvB Buzz):

"For the Bundesliga, it’s not so nice because a very good striker is leaving the league. But I wish him all the best. In any case, we are only focused on ourselves."

Expand Tweet

Lewandowski replicated his stunning goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga during his debut season at Barcelona. He managed 33 goals in 46 games across competitions, winning the La Liga Golden Boot with 23 in 34 games.