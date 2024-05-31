Multiple Championship clubs keen on signing Chelsea academy graduate on-loan this summer - Reports

A host of sides from the EFL Championship have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United are looking to sign the 20-year-old on loan this summer.

Gilchrist, a product of the London side's academy, stepped up for the team when needed. With Reece James missing almost the entirety of the season, the defender was used at right-back to cover for Malo Gusto. While mostly coming off the bench to help the side see games out, he also started twice in the league, overall making 17 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea have used loans regularly to develop their academy's top prospects. A similar strategy was employed for the likes of James and Conor Gallagher who went on to become key pieces in the squad.

While he filled in at right-back, Gilchrist is naturally a central defender. Earning regular playing time may help him develop into a valuable asset for the London side who struggled with a leaky defence (63 goals in 38 PL games) this season.

Mykhailo Mudryk tells Chelsea target he's not ready for the Premier League yet

Mudryk has spoken to national teammate Sudakov.

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has opened up about a conversation with Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk. The 21-year-old claimed that the winger suggested that he wait for a while before moving to the Premier League amidst interest in his services.

Speaking to i News, Sudakov said:

"We are in touch on a daily basis," Sudakov told The i. "[Mudryk] is a big friend of mine. Over the last two months he has played a lot more and has been much more successful. The beginning for him was quite tough, mentally and physically, but step by step he is getting there.

"When we play in the national team together I have seen how much he has grown as the season has progressed. I was telling him about how much I want to play in the Premier League and how it would be great to play in the same team.

"Misha told me that I was not ready for the kind of pressure that happens in England and if I do come I need to be ready for that. But I am. The Premier League is my dream. It would be great to play there at one of the top clubs."

A report from Express Sport claimed that the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur were among sides interested in signing Sudakov. Serie A side Napoli were also in with a chance in January but Shakhtar now want more than £60 million.

Mudryk's advice could be sound with the attacker himself struggling in his Chelsea career. After a big-money move last January, he has bagged just seven goals in 58 games, struggling to adapt to the quality of the Premier League.