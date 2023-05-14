Multiple La Liga clubs interested in signing Real Madrid outcast this summer - Reports

According to Fichajes, Villareal and Rayo Vallecano are among clubs interested in signing Real Madrid outcast Mariano Diaz in the upcoming summer. The Dominican has made 11 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Out of the 11 matches, the 29-year-old has started only one. He hasn't made any goal contributions and has amassed a total game time of 150 minutes.

Mariano's contract will run out in the summer and there is no chance of the Spanish giants renewing his deal. However, the player could put stay in Spain as La Liga giants Villareal and Rayo Vallecano are interested in his signature.

Mariano has made total 84 appearances for Real Madrid in two spells, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. He has won 12 trophies with the Spanish club, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City after the win against Getafe

Real Madrid managed to earn a 1-0 win over Getafe in their latest La Liga match. Marco Asensio was the scorer of the solitary goal. Los Blancos will return to action on May 17 as they take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

The first leg between the two sides ended 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hence, there is all to play for in the second leg at the Etihad. Carlo Ancelotti, however, sounded confident as the Italian manager told the media after the win against Getafe (via Real Madrid's website):

“I have a clear idea of Wednesday's team today, I have no doubts at all. We're feeling confident. I have a strong bench with players that can contribute in this type of game. Last year the players who came off the bench helped us win the Champions League.”

He added:

“You always play with fire in this job. What can I do? I've named a competitive and fresh squad so that no one complains that we're giving an advantage to an opponent who's fighting relegation. Those who were tired didn't play. It's a good sign that we go into Wednesday with the full squad available.”

Vinicius Junior gave Real Madrid the lead in the first half of the first leg with a delightful goal. Kevin De Bruyne scored a net buster in the second half to equalize for Manchester City.

Fans can expect a contest of the same competitiveness when the two sides collide in the second leg.

