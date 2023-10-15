Mykhailo Mudryk tells Chelsea to sign 21-year-old star but they face tough competition from Arsenal: Reports

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has reportedly told the club to sign Georgiy Sudakov, a player who is also on Arsenal's transfer radar.

As per reports from TEAMtalk (via HITC), Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder and are eyeing up a move in January.

Expand Tweet

The report has claimed that the Gunners have been aware of Sudakov since they were scouting his former teammate Mudryk while he was still playing in Ukraine. While they were unlucky Mudryk joined Chelsea instead, Mikel Arteta's team are keen on snapping up their current target.

The two London clubs will face significant competition for the 21-year-old as Juventus and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen on acquiring Sudakov.

The Seagulls could have the upper hand should they go in for the midfielder as he has worked under Roberto De Zerbi before.

TEAMtalk's report also adds that Mykhailo Mudryk, who played alongside Georgiy Sudakov earlier, has talked him up to his current employers and is hopeful they can sign him.

Sudakov primarily plays as an attacking midfielder for Shakhtar Donetsk. He has made eight appearances across competitions so far this season and has scored two goals in the process.

While the Blues already have several youngsters waiting in the wings, it remains to be seen if they onboard another promising player.

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk delivers cold response to Arsenal fan

Mykhailo Mudryk was with the Ukrainian national team prior to their game against North Macedonia last night. The team won the game 2-0 as they drew level on points with Italy in Group C of the Euro Qualifiers.

However, prior to the game, Mudryk was confronted by a fan who seemingly was an Arsenal supporter. The boy tried to provoke the Chelsea winger by saying:

"Mudryk, London is red!"

To which, Mudryk responded in a cold manner:

"Why are you asking for a picture then?"

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It was the perfect response from the Ukraine international as people approach players with all sorts of vested interests just to gain a few clicks on the internet these days.

By standing his ground and saying what he did, Mykhailo Mudryk showed everyone how to deal with trolls.