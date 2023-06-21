Newcastle close to signing Italy international in €70 million deal: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly nearing an agreement to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Magpies are finalizing a deal worth around €70 million to bring the 23-year-old star to St. James' Park. Tonali is believed to be manager Eddie Howe's top target.

Newcastle initially presented an offer of €50 million to sign Tonali. But negotiations have thus progressed and an agreement is close to being reached for €70 million. The Italian midfielder also attracted interest from Chelsea but the Magpies moved fast to secure the deal. The fee of €70 million could match the club-record amount they paid to sign striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad last season.

Tonali was impressive under manager Stefano Pioli as AC Milan secured a top-four finish and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season. The midfielder bagged two goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances across competitions.

Having arrived from Brescia on loan in 2020 before making the move permanent, the Italian has played different roles under Pioli. He was instrumental in the 2021-22 season as the Rossoneri lifted the Serie A title, registering five goals and three assists in 35 league games.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are also in the market for a wide forward, center-back and full-back, as per the aforementioned report. The club are considering the addition of one more midfielder with Tonali, with Leicester City's James Maddison considered to be a priority.

Newcastle sporting director could play vital role in move for defender: Reports

Marc Cucurella could leave Chelsea after just one season.

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth could be a driving force behind the club's interest in Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones claimed that Ashworth, who was with the Spaniard at Brighton & Hove Albion, could be behind the Magpies' interest in the player.

Jones said:

"It could be to do with the influence of Dan Ashworth, but there are lots of people that advise on recruitment situations before it gets to him."

Cucurella had a tough first season at Chelsea. After arriving in a deal worth over £60 million last summer, the Spaniard failed to put in consistent performances. He made 33 appearances across competitions, contributing two assists.

The Daily Mirror reported that Eddie Howe's side could look to sign Cucurella for around half that price.

The 24-year-old will now hope that he could enjoy a change of fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, he is expected to be the second-choice left-back behind Ben Chilwell and thus, could be on the move.

