Newcastle United set to make surprise move for Arsenal star - Reports

According to The Boot Room, Newcastle United are set to make a surprise move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates as David Raya has become the first-choice goalkeeper since his loan move from Brentford. Ramsdale has made only 11 appearances across competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets.

The England international is expected to leave the club this summer as he seeks first-team football. Arsenal have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele as Raya's replacement.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could consider a move for Ramsdale. Howe previously worked with Ramsdale at Bournemouth. The Magpies are looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

Nick Pope has been sidelined for a prolonged time due to a shoulder injury and has missed 27 games this season. Hence, Ramsdale could be a valuable addition to the Toons' ranks.

Apart from Newcastle, Chelsea have also been linked with Ramsdale. The Blues, however, have reportedly shifted their attention to Aston Villa shot-stopper Emi Martinez and Everton's Jordan Pickford.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, has a contract with the Gunners until the end of the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old has an estimated market value of €25 million.

Arsenal eye spectacular move for Wojciech Szczesny - Reports

According to Standard, Arsenal are interested in making a spectacular move for Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The 34-year-old currently plays for Juventus and has kept 15 clean sheets in 33 appearances across competitions this season.

Szczesny is an academy graduate of the Gunners and has previously won two FA Cups with the side. He is also a former teammate of Mikel Arteta. The Pole made 181 appearances for the Gunners, keeping 72 clean sheets.

However, Szczesny could become a back-up to David Raya if he returns to the Emirates. While the 34-year-old is willing to accept to play second-fiddle at the end of his career is unclear.

Szczesny has a contract with Juve until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €8 million, as per Transfermarkt.