Newcastle want to sign Liverpool star valued at €70m in the summer - Reports

According to journalist Jack Talbot, Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese attacker is still returning to the peak after suffering a devastating injury earlier in the season. He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a result of his injury.

Jota has made only 14 appearances for the Reds this season, registering six assists to his name.

He joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and has since made 99 appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 15 assists.

However, the arrivals of players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo might make Jota surplus to requirements. Luis Diaz is also expected to be a regular fixture once he returns from injury as well.

Jacque Talbot @jac_talbot And yes - Newcastle have eyes on Jota, who agreed on fresh terms over the summer. Could prove to be a windfall for Liverpool. It’s very tentative at this stage and highly improbable but they like him. Proven PL goalscorer, versatile - you can see why Eddie Howe might like him. And yes - Newcastle have eyes on Jota, who agreed on fresh terms over the summer. Could prove to be a windfall for Liverpool. It’s very tentative at this stage and highly improbable but they like him. Proven PL goalscorer, versatile - you can see why Eddie Howe might like him.

Newcastle are eyeing Jota's situation and could make a move for the Portuguese winger. Jota is currently contracted to Liverpool until 2027 and is expected to cost around £70 million.

Eddie Howe's team have been one of the Premier League's most outstanding team this season. The Magpies are currently sixth in the table with 41 points from 24 matches. They trail Jurgen Klopp's side (fifth) by a point with one game in hand.

Former Liverpool manager Kenny Daglish reacted to the 7-0 win against Manchester United

Liverpool put in a stellar performance as they demolished Manchester United by a scoreline of 7-0 at Anfield on March 5. Kenny Daglish was in the stands to watch his former team play.

The legendary No. 7 was delighted with the performance. He reacted to the historic win, saying (via the Reds' official website):

"I think the most important thing for the 7-0 is everybody's enjoyed it and had a few days to enjoy it. We've got to settle down and look forward to the other games, because they're equally as important as what the Manchester United game was. They're not going to judge us by how the first team did against Man United – we're going to disappoint somebody I think!"

The Reds are set to return to action on March 11 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash.

