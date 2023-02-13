European giants plan ‘revenge’ by signing Real Madrid’s star midfielder: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning revenge on Real Madrid by re-signing midfielder Toni Kroos on a free transfer. The German side are said to be unhappy about Los Blancos luring David Alaba away in 2021.

As per a report in El Nacional, Bayern Munich are interested in holding talks with Kroos regarding a possible return. The German is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and is free to negotiate with any club.

With Real Madrid looking to bring in Jude Bellingham, Kroos is evaluating his options as he wants to continue playing regularly. Bayern are keen to take advantage of the situation and take him back to his homeland.

The German side are still not happy with the way Los Blancos took Alaba from the Allianz Arena in 2021.

Kroos spoke about his future last week and said:

"There is no decision. Yes, I'm thinking about what to do next season, I'm in contact with the club. My experience tells me that the best thing is to talk about things inside. If there is something official, you will know for sure. Thing is there are many factors. You have to be honest."

He added:

"The decision won't take long. At the moment there is no decision, but we are calm because neither party will do nonsense. I am very calm."

Will Real Madrid star Toni Kroos return to Bayern Munich?

Toni Kroos did not have a great end to his Bayern Munich career as he was sold to Real Madrid following a contract dispute in 2014. The club were unwilling to match his salary demands and believed that he was asking for too much.

The German midfielder has spoken about the incident and said:

"Mr. Hoeneß came to me at the time and said that what my advisor was demanding was cheeky. I told him: 'That may be your opinion. But that's what we're demanding, not my advisor.' I think he simply wanted to hear whether Toni was demanding it or whether the advisor wanted it. For me, it was already clear at the time of the transfer [to Real Madrid] that Bayern made a mistake with my sale."

He added:

"It's true that [Bayern president] Uli Hoeness has made it public of late — and it's a testament to his greatness that he addresses it that way. If that was one of the reasons Pep [Guardiola] left Munich, he has to answer that, but I cannot confirm that he did not like my sale."

Kroos has also hinted that he could hang up his boots at the end of the season, as he previously stated that he was planning to retire at the age of 33.

The German has registered 27 goals and 87 assists in 295 games for Real Madrid, helping them win numerous trophies, including four UEFA Champions League trophies.

