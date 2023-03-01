"My biggest dream is to play at the Bernabéu" - Player previously linked with a move to Barcelona names Real Madrid as his favorite club

Former Barcelona target Oscar Gloukh has named Real Madrid as his favorite club in a recent interview with 'Forbes Israel' following his move to Red Bull Salzburg. The talented Israeli midfielder also revealed that he was close to joining the Blaugrana, but they were slow and he ended up joining Salzburg.

Interestingly, in the interview (via Marca), Gloukh admitted that, despite Barca's prestige, he's always been a fan of their arch-rivals Real Madrid:

"Ever since I can remember, since I started playing football, I've been a Real Madrid fan . The pinnacle moment It will be to get to Real. My biggest dream is to play at the Bernabéu and wear the Real Madrid uniform."

He then discussed how the Blaugrana missed out on his signing:

"I was very excited because Barca wanted me, but they arrived late in the race and in the end, it couldn't be."

Gloukh's signing with Salzburg in January set the Austrian team back around €7 million. However, it looks to be a wise investment, as the young midfielder has already showcased his quality in five appearances.

Despite being flattered by Barcelona's interest, Gloukh believes he made the right call for his career:

"Barca agreed when we already had it everything closed with Salzburg. It was the best option for me and we did it. In the end, I am clear that we made the right decision to go with them and not Barcelona. It makes more sense as a player."

With his sights set firmly on the future, the talented Israeli midfielder is definitely one for the Spanish giants to watch. In fact, he's been named one of the 30 under 30s to keep an eye on in the Israeli edition of 'Forbes' magazine.

Bernardo Silva to choose Real Madrid over Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly set his sights on a move to Real Madrid, despite Barcelona showing keen interest in signing him.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana have identified Silva as their top transfer target for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

However, El Nacional reports (via Forbes) that Silva has now turned his attention towards a potential move to Madrid. The Portuguese midfielder has instructed his agent to initiate talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the hopes of making a move to the Spanish capital.

It is uncertain whether Los Blancos are interested in signing Silva. However, they are certainly in need of players, with veterans like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric potentially stepping down.

Silva's talent and versatility make him an attractive option for any top club. He has contributed 51 goals and 56 assists in 287 appearances for Manchester City.

His potential move to Madrid could be a significant shakeup in the upcoming transfer window.

