Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks for national team manager role after unceremonious Manchester United exit - Reports

After almost two years of being sacked as the Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks about returning to management. He has been offered the opportunity to take over as the coach of Norway's women's national team.

The legendary former striker confirmed the interest in him. Speaking to NRK, a Norwegian outlet, Solskjaer said on the matter (via Daily Star):

"Yes, I have spoken to the association about the job as national coach - of course I have it. They have asked. But I'm not ready for that yet."

Solskjaer was in charge of Manchester United for 168 matches between 2018 and 2021. He won 92 of those, drew 35, and lost 41.

However, with the Red Devils underperforming, Solskjaer was sacked in the middle of the 2021-22 season. Ralf Rangnick took charge as the technical director after Solskjaer's sacking.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay reflected on his superb international form

Playing minutes have been few and far between to come by for Scott McTominay at Manchester United. However, the midfielder has been stellar for his national team, Scotland, in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

McTominay has so far scored five goals in the Euro qualifiers, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo, and one less than top scorer Rasmus Hojlund. Speaking about his form, McTominay said after scoring in the recent 3-0 away win against Cyprus (via the Red Devils' website):

“He [John McGinn] might be right to be fair, he might be right! The manager gives me a lot of freedom to get into the box and potentially make things happen. Obviously, he has shown a lot of faith in me and I just want to make things happen.”

Scotland are set to play against Spain in their next Euro qualifier, on October 13, in Sevilla. The two teams are in Group A of the qualification round. The Scottish team sit atop the points table with five wins in as many games. Spain are second, with two wins and one loss from three games.